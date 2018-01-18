According to the latest research titled “Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2022” the global market for counter terror & public safety technology market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the assessment period. According to the report, governments around the world are adopting new technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics to boost their counter terrorism measures.

The report estimates the global counter terror & public safety technology market to be worth $100 Bn in 2017. By the end of 2022, this market is likely to surpass $192 Bn. Although the adoption of counter terror & public safety technology is widespread, North America continues to be the largest market globally. The US has one of the largest defense budget around the globe and there is high awareness about the latest technology available in the market. On the back of strong adoption in US, the North America counter terror & public safety technology market is projected to reach a valuation of $60 Bn by the end of 2022. In addition to North America the other key regions in the market are Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding japan. It is expected that the counter terror & public safety technology market in these two regions will grow at over 13% during the forecast period.

Although the outlook on the global market is positive threats such as counterfeit electronics continue to be long standing challenges for government all around the globe. Additionally, lack of proper budgets, especially in the developing countries means that these technologies are not fully adopted. During the assessment period manufacturers can expect a wealth of opportunities in the developing regions.

Among all the technologies, intelligence services will continue to be the most widely adopted technology in the market. The intelligence services segment will be followed by video surveillance. Electronic fencing and intrusion detection are also among the key segments. By end user, CBRN safety and security will continue to be one of the leading segments. On the other hand, critical infrastructure and public event security are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The report also profiles some of the leading companies in the global counter terror and public safety technology market. Overall, the report is a valuable source of information for companies looking for detailed insights into this market.

