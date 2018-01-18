The Global Cell Culture Market has grown significantly in the last ten years. The demand for artificial organs and biopharmaceuticals has boosted this market extensively in past and is likely to fuel its growth further in the coming years. Additionally, the rising usage of cell culture models in drug discoveries is expected to present an opportunity-rich market for major cell culture market players.

The global market for cell culture is mainly divided into the markets for cell culture consumables and cell culture instruments. Media, reagents, and sera are the key products of the global cell culture consumables market. Incubators, culture systems, pipetting instruments, biosafety cabinets, roller bottle equipment, and cryostorage equipment are the key segments of the global cell culture instruments market.

The media segment is further classified into chemically-defined media, lysogeny broth, classical media, protein-free media, specialty media, and serum-free media. The sera segment includes fetal bovine serum and other animal sera. Albumin, attachment factors, amino acids, cytokines and growth factors, thrombin, and protease inhibitors are the key products of the reagents segment.

Apart from this, the global cell culture market is also categorized on the basis of its regional distribution into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

This research report aims at providing a clear picture of the global market for cell culture. It also assists the market participants in making crucial strategies rewarding decisions to gain a competitive edge over peers.

Overview of the Global Cell Culture market

The global cell culture market stood at US$6.1 bn in 2013. Analysts project this market to report a healthy rise between 2014 and 2022 at a CAGR of 7.10% and reach US$11.3 bn by the end of 2022.

The market for cell culture instruments is driven by technical advancement in designs and operations of various instruments available in this market. On the other hand, the rising application of cell culture media in developing research model systems and to study cellular structures and operations, genetic engineering, and stem cell research is stimulating the cell culture consumables market. The media segment has been leading the cell culture consumables market and is expected to maintain its dominance, posting the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The cell culture market in North America led the global market in 2013. However, the Asia Pacific market for cell culture is likely to report the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the improvement in the economic condition of developing nations in this region.

On the whole, the global cell culture market is poised to experience a healthy rise between 2014 and 2022. However, the ethical concerns over the usage of animal sources, coupled with the need for advanced production capabilities in order to meet the standards set by regulatory bodies, are anticipated to hamper the growth of this market in the coming years.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Co., EMD Millipore, Corning Life Sciences B.V., PromoCell GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and Wheaton Industries Inc. are the key companies operating in the global cell culture market.

