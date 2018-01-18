The global BIPV glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the assessment period 2017 – 2022 on account of a host of factors. Focus on clean technology and growth in the construction sector are among the key factors responsible for the adoption of BIPV glass around the world. These insights are according to a latest report added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “BIPV Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” is a comprehensive source of information for stakeholders looking to understand the future direction of this market.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4039

One of the key reasons driving the growth of the global BIPV glass market is the increasing emphasis on clean technology globally, governments and private institutions are focusing on developing sustainable sources of energy to curb the growing threat of global warming. The construction sector is one of the most prominent users of energy which results into high carbon footprint. Among the various alternatives to reduce the use of energy in the construction sector, use of BIPV glasses in building construction sector has proven to be a feasible option. These glasses not only improve the aesthetics of a building, but also improve the self-sustainability of buildings.

The adoption of BIPV glasses is more prominent in developed countries vis-à-vis developing countries, with Europe among the most prominent regions. The demand for BIPV glasses in Europe has been shaped by rising awareness and support in terms of financing. The Europe BIPV glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% during the assessment period. In addition to Europe, the demand for BIPV glasses is also gaining ground in North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/bipv-glass-market

Among the various types of products available in the market, crystalline silicon remains preferred among end-users. The various properties of crystalline silicon make it a preferred material among end-users. According to the report, nearly US$ 2.5 Bn worth of crystalline silicone will be used in the manufacture of BIPV glasses during the assessment period.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape, highlighting the business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market. According to the report, some of the leading players in the market include E.I Dupont De Numours and Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Canadian Solar Inc., RWE AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Solaria Corporation, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., First Solar and Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4039

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/