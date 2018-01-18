This market research study analyzes the automated fare collection market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2015 to 2021. It gives a comprehensive overview of the Automated Fare Collection Market from all the important strategic perspectives. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. By geography, the automated fare collection market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). The current market size and forecast till 2021 is provided in the report.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1400

Automated fare collection market is the automated ticketing systems designed for transportation networks. Automated fare collection system enables efficiency in the fare collection and helps in improving the transaction rate. The Automated fare collection AFC also helps in broadening the customer base for the transport system and establishment. The AFC system helps in saving considerable amount of time as it eliminates the need for waiting in queues for buying tickets. Moreover, installation of AFC systems enables the transport authorities to enhance services to the end users. Development of mono rail and metro services in rising cities and other metro cities is a major driver in the automated fare collection market. Government focus at improvement of transportation security and infrastructure is likely to drive the market. Use of account-based payment systems like credit, debit and bank card is likely to drive the market further. The cost of installation and development of infrastructure for the automated fare collection system is very high and is a major restraint for the growth of the automated fare collection market. The growth in demand for enhancement for business process to maximize profitability among organization is likely to help the growth in demand for AFC system over the forecast period. Established transportation agencies are getting into strategic partnerships with AFC manufactures, AFC solution providers and financial institutions to integrate the AFC process and help them reduce the overall cost

Smart Cards led the automated fare collection market segmented by technology type. Smart cards are the most widely used technology in the automated fare collection market as they are secure and reliable. However, emergence of government norms on the smart card manufacturers is likely to restrain the smart card market over the forecast period.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/automated-fare-collection-market

North America is the leader in the global automated fare collection market due to presence of developed nations like the U.S and Canada. AFC is used in all kind of transportation system in the region and thus have high demand for AFC systems. Asia Pacific is the most attractive regional market for AFS. There are a lot of construction and development actives which are taking place in the region to improve the transportation infrastructure and modernize the transportation system. Moreover, a lot of express ways are built to improve the connectivity in the region and most of these express road ways have toll charges on them, which are mostly collected using AFC systems, thus driving the market.

The report provides strategic analysis of the automated fare collection market and the growth forecast for the period 2015-2021. The report covers competitive analysis of various market segments based on the automated fare collection technology types, automated fare collection components and automated fare collection industrial application.

The market share of various key industry players operating in the automated fare collection market along with their company overview, market presence (by segment and geography), financial overview, business strategies and recent developments are also included in the report. The key players operating in the automated fare collection market are Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Atos, Cubic Transportation Systems, Fare Logistics, GMV, LG, NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, and Samsung SDS.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1400

The Automated fare collection market has been segmented as follows:

Automated Fare Collection Market: By Technology Type

Smart cards

Magnetic strips

NFC

OCR

Automated Fare Collection Market: By Component

Software

Hardware

Automated Fare Collection Market: By Industrial Application

Bus

Toll

Car rental

Train

e-payment

others

Check Discount @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/1400

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/