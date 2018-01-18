“The Report Global 4K Digital Signage Market Research Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the global 4K Digital Signage market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of 4K Digital Signage in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global 4K Digital Signage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Innolux Corp. (Taiwan)

LG Electronics Corp. (South Korea)

Panasonic Corp. (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Corp. (South Korea)

Sharp Corp. (Japan)

Sony Corp. (Japan)

JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan)

AsusTek Corp. (Taiwan)

Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd. (China)

TCL Corp. (China)

Hisense Co., Ltd. (China)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

4K Digital Signage Panels

4K Digital Signage Media Players

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Advertising

Public Facility

Commercial

Others

