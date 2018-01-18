The High Street Group is an award winning property developer based in city center of Newcastle, United Kingdom. The company currently operates in the region of £320 Million worth of projects and has an excellent track record of delivering high yielding returns to investors on a consistent basis.

This High Street Group investment opportunity entails a proposition whereby an investor purchases loan notes issued by The High Street Group and provide equity for the delivery of Private Rental Sector schemes and Rooftop Development opportunities. Investors will also benefit from a debenture over High Street Commercial Finance Limited along with a Corporate Guarantee from the group of companies that provides the highest level of security possible.

Over the years, The High Street Group have achieved quite a lot. Their achievements include; 26 million profit for the group in 2016, a £320 Million Current GDV of Groups Projects, Partnerships with some of the UK’s largest blue chip Asset Management Companies, and being branded an award winning developer.

The High Street Group also has a proven track record in PRS, residential, hotel and student markets, a Security Trustee in place with first charge over groups’ assets, a Short Term Exit with provable delivery of returns similar notes over the last 12 months and they give an 18% Returns to investors in 18 months. For more information about The High Street Group and how to participate, go online to https://www.fjpinvestment.co.uk/the-high-street-group-investment-opportunity/

About FJP Investment Ltd

FJP Investment Ltd is a company which provides UK and Overseas property investments. They have decades of experience working within different areas of the property industry, and partner with some of the most successful property developers while ensuring investors receive a quality end product. They have helped build and continue to build successful portfolios for all of their clients. For more information on them, visit https://www.fjpinvestment.co.uk/

