Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is a most common non-invasive treatment for kidney stones and ureter stones. The lithotriptor applies external high-intensity acoustic pulse to crush the stone causing minimal damage to the normal tissue. The shock waves break the stones into small fragments. ESWL is widely used by physician worldwide due to characteristics such as non-invasiveness, reduced pain and recovery time and reduced hospital stay. The developing health care infrastructure by and availability of technically developed equipment to carry out the procedure are the vital drivers for the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market. In addition, the rising prevalence and incidences of kidney stones and ureter stones are expected to fuel the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of obesity and patient awareness about the latest technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the market. However, failure of crushing large stones through ESWL is the challenging factor for the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market.

The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market can be segmented into technological, applications and end-user. Technologically, the market can be further segmented into electrohydraulic technique, piezoelectric technique, and electromagnetic technique. Electrohydraulic technique is the oldest and the original method of shockwave generation. Thus, it hold the largest share and is the most accepted technique in the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy by physicians and doctors. However, piezoelectric technique has the highest growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is used for kidney stones, uretic stones, pancreatic stones and salivary stones. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy for kidney has the largest market share and continue to show uniform growth during the forecast period. Depending on the end-user, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is segmented into hospitals, clinics, radiology labs and others. Hospitals held the largest share in the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market by end-user. However, the growth of clinic providing extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is boosting due to technological growth and reduced recovery time and early discharge after the treatment.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy throughout the forecast period. Presence of large number of obese patients susceptible to the development of kidney stones is expected to surge the market. Investment in medical device technology research and development have coursed in the recent past as well as collaborations have led to recent advances in the technique. Europe is the second largest extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market due to increased government investment fueling the market growth. However, the fastest growing region is expected to be Asia Pacific due to emerging health care infrastructure, and development of technological facilities. Rising population, changing lifestyle and high acceptance to novel technology are the major market drivers in this region. Japan, China and India are the fastest growing economies in Asia Pacific. South American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the regions that have significant potential for growth due to developing medical infrastructure, and high disposable income.

Globally, the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is dominated by players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Lumenis LTD, Cook Group Inc., Siemens AG, Medtrue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Karl Storz Gmbh and Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Sainty Pharma, and Dornier MedTech GmbH.

Request Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6523