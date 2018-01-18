Latest industry research report on: United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

Sentry Technology

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hard

Soft

Permanent Deactivation

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Clothing & Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Libraries

Others

