The global Diverter Valves market is valued at 165.09 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 197.56 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% between 2017 and 2022.
This report studies the Diverter Valves market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Diverter Valves market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diverter Valves.
The major players in global Diverter Valves market include
GEA
Coperion
FLSmidth
DMN-Westinghouse
Salina Vortex
Britton Procol Valves
Donaldson Company
The SchuF Group
KICE
Pelletron Corporation
Schenck Process
Bezares
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Diverter Valves in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Diverter Valves market is primarily split into
Electric Diverter Valves
Manual Diverter Valves
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Food and Drinks
Construction
Medicine Field
Chemical Industrial
Others
