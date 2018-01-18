Market Highlights:

The digital isolator market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The market is majorly driven by the ability of digital isolators to be used at higher altitudes. Many enterprises like Texas Instruments offer high efficiency and low emission reinforced digital isolators. This reinforced digital isolator helps support reliable operation of the industrial system. The device by Texas instruments features integrated isolated power and data upto 100 Mbps, minimizing board space and cost of simplified system design. The market of the digital isolator is following certain trends like growth in noise-free electronics, increased usage of renewable energy sources, growing demand to replace octocouplers, and usage of the digital isolator at higher altitude.

Many industrial verticals like smartphone manufacturers prefer noise free electronic components for smoother operation. As the size of smartphones keeps decreasing, the components used in the smartphone also shrink to fit the provided space. This results in the isolation to become weak and may produce noise. The digital isolator demand is growing with the increasing use of semiconductors in photo-sensitive devices for the detection of the emitted infra-red beam and LED that produces infra-red light. The complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based digital isolators are estimated to gain good growth in the forecast years.

Major key Players

Some of the prominent key players in the market include Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan), Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Digi – Key Corporation among others.

The Digital Isolator Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 6 % during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of major electrical device and equipment manufacturers in this region. Additionally, many of the electronic & electrical component manufacturers are shifting from North America and Europe to Asia Pacific to capitalize on the low direct costs and lower cost of labor incurred in countries like China, India and South East Asia. The market growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for isolated gate drivers, generated with the proliferation of electric and hybrid electric vehicles worldwide.

North America and Europe are predicted to inspire players with some powerful business prospects through their success in the market. The digital isolators are gaining huge demand due to its high reliability and efficiency which is best suited in healthcare sectors. Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market for digital isolator during the forecast period.

