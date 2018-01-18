WinX MediaTrans developed by innovative Digiarty Software is overwhelmingly welcomed for the feature that it can transfer photos between iPhone X, 8 and other models and PC without troubling iTunes. Apart from JPG photos, it is also available to export HEIC photos to PC and convert HEIC to JPG while exporting if necessary.

Get access to the link below and see how to transfer photos from iPhone 8/X to PC and vice versa without iTunes:

https://www.winxdvd.com/ios-android-mobile/transfer-photos-from-iphone-8-to-pc-and-vice-versa.htm

iTunes isn’t a preferred choice when it comes to photo transfer, especially for Windows users, owing to the lack of two-way transfer, slow sync speed, and unexpected iTunes error messages popping up from time to time. Hence, Digiarty developed WinX MediaTrans as iTunes alternative for Windows, making it easy, quick, and error-free to transfer photos shot by built-in camera or downloaded from third-party apps, from iPhone to PC or from PC to iPhone.

The release of iOS 11 brings a new High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF/HEIC). To keep pace with this change, Digiarty Software processed update to WinX MediaTrans instantly, hoping to address new user needs – export HEIC photos to PC and convert HEIC to JPG to get rid of incompatibility issue on PC, Android or other devices.

A glimpse of WinX MediaTrans main features:

• Get photos in HEIC/JPG off iPhone to PC, convert HEIC to JPG;

• Import JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP/GIF/TIFF pictures from PC to iPhone;

• Transfer music, videos, e-books, voice memos, iTunes U, podcasts, etc;

• Decode iTunes purchases to MP4 or MP3 for non-authorized devices, say Android;

• Make iPhone ringtone, create music playlists as desired;

• Turn iPhone into USB drive to store any kind of file type.

Pricing and Availability

WinX MediaTrans is available to use on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and Vista, both 32 bit and 64 bit supported. Apple products powered by iOS 11 and lower are accepted for further file transfer and management.

This iTunes alternative is originally priced at $39.95 for 1-year license for 1 PC and $59.95 for lifetime license for 2 PCs. At this holiday season, Digiarty offers individuals worldwide 50% off discount on both licenses at:

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/iphone-transfer.htm.

