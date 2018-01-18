CSSE, we are ready to make your big construction dream as true

C.S Structural Engineering Inc., company is one of the Leading tall building design consultant and spatial structure design consultancy in Korea established by KIM, JONG SOO in 1989. One of the remarkable features of the spatial structures is its structural efficiency. We are offering client clear & complete construction drawings, specifications, & cost estimates as possible. They have been proceeding with its worldwide movement for more than Twenty seven years.

New development, still energetically going in some countries in the world, remains needful further efficiency and ecofriendly affinity. Global warming is changing the climate conditions and common unsettling influence, for example, wind, rain or snow, to the current or recently built structures.

Any topic related to the progress of the spatial structures or architectures in the past or the future are welcome to be discussed at the symposium.

C.S Structural engineering handle all more type spatial structure design projects. We were worked in many successful projects are

Precast Prestressed Concrete

2002 World Cup Jeonju Stadium

• Jeonju, Jeonbuk, Korea, 1999

• Story : 1/6 Gross Area : 91,000m2

• Architects : POS A.C

• Contractors : Sung-Won Construction Co., Ltd. + Dong-Bu Construction Co., Ltd. + Ssang-Yong Constructuon Co., Ltd.

• Structure : Roof – Steel Truss + Tensile Structure +PC Stand and PC Column

• Soccer stadium with 42,000 seats. The roof of steel pipe trusses are stayed by f100mm cable hanging by four steel column. (3.0m and 70.0m tall) Seat units, slabs and beams are composed by precast concrete for construction time and economics.

2002 Asian Games Gumjung Cycle Stadium

• Busan, Korea, 2000

• Story : 1/4 Gross Area : 40,000?

• Architects : ILSHIN Architects & Associates Co., Ltd.

• Contractors : HYUNDAI Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

• Structure : Roof – Steel Truss + Fabric Structure, PC Stand and PC Column

Contact us for more details regarding the tall building design consultancy services, we also offers overseas construction management, building health monitoring system.