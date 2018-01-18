The main aim of Satcomm Conference is to bring together leading academic Scientists, Space Researchers, Business Delegates, Talented Student Communities and Research Scholars to commerce and share their experiences and research conclusion about all aspects of satellite and telecommunication research.
Related Posts
Australia Education Market Forecast: Ken Research
September 29, 2016
MBA or PGDM – making sense of what suits you best
December 13, 2017
School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Overseas (EEE), Newcastle University offers Scholarships for India
June 16, 2017
Smart Classrooms Supporting Distance Education
June 2, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Global Telecom API market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2016 to 2023: Credence Research
- SANCA WESTERN CAPE: Leading Service Provider in the Field of Abuse Prevention & Treatment
- United States Swarm Intelligence Market 2017 : AxonAI, Swarm Technology, SSI Schfer-Fritz Schfer, Valutico, Enswarm
- Swatch Originals Rose Rebel Quartz SUOT700 Unisex Watch
- Conference Series
Recent Comments