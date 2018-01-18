Istanbul, Istanbul (webnewswire) January 17, 2018 – CODE Satis Egitimi – Satis Gelistirme offers one of the best sales training experiences for participants, which includes real life scenario tests that will help participants to be more successful when they step into the business world. Their highest quality sales training combined with turkey’s field experience makes them the go-to option for businesses looking for the ideal sales team development program.

A spokesperson for the company explained, “Code Sales Training is designed to provide a psychological life experience for participants with internationally accepted content and special practices and methods focused on effectiveness. We work very hard to produce solutions for sales training. Each company develops its own dynamics with special trainings. As we apply real life experiences to our training program, your sales team will turn out to be more efficient, thus letting your business enhance the sales numbers.”

CODE Satis Egitimi – Satis Gelistirme is Turkey’s number one provider of efficient sales training services. Their training experts design new generation sales techniques with emphasis on the requirements of a business. The samples and applications of sales training procedure will be provided to the company, to impart a clear idea about their program to the clients.

“Our sales training concept is rather very simple. You can make your sales team much more effective with sales development trainings that shall be given either at your place or at CODE Sales Academy in the form of Workshops, exclusive to your customers, products and services. Our sales trainings are tailored to you. For the most experienced, for the most part, we understand sales teams very well and share brand new approaches,” said the spokesperson.

The company also explains that its sales training program is not product focused, but customer focused instead. All their sales engineering and training programs will be customized to be in line with the structure of sectors and teams. Post training evaluation and sales development advice reports will be offered by the trainers to determine the individual performance of the participants.

Their training program involves communication and negotiation techniques that are meant to minimize any compromise in sales. The training experts implement specific International techniques in management that will help sales personnel to face challenges head on and resolve any problems in the process.

