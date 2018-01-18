Coccidiosis is a parasitic disease, which is caused due to microscopic coccidian protozoa that mainly infect animal species. The coccidian infection is characterized by incursion of the intestinal wall of the animals that damages mucosal and sub-mucosal tissue of the intestine. This disease is prevalent in most of the animal species such as swine, cattle, poultry and companion animals while it is more prevalent in poultry. The coccidian infection can be prevented and treated with anti-coccidiosis drugs such as ionophore anticoccidials, antibiotic anticoccidials, and chemical derivative anticoccidials.

Increasing incidences of coccidian diseases among poultry and companion animals have resulted in loss of millions of dollars for the treatment of coccidiosis. This factor is the major driver that compels the growth of the coccidiosis treatment market globally. Moreover, this market is also driven by several other factors such as rising global population and per capita consumption of meat, increasing adoption of intensive farming methods, and rising demand for meat proteins which has further increased meat production especially in developed countries. In addition, increasing government spending on poultry in several countries of the world would impose a positive impact on the growth of this market. However, growth of the market can be restrained by factors such as food safety concerns and increasing meat prices globally, which hinders the consumption of meat.

The coccidiosis treatment market can be segmented based on the type of drugs, infected animal species, and geography. On the basis of drugs utilized for the treatment of coccidiosis, global market can be segmented into ionophore drugs, antibiotic drugs, and chemical derivative drugs. Antibiotic drugs are expected to be the key product for coccidiosis treatment due to the increased demand and usage of antibiotics and rising awareness about the benefits associated with these drugs.

Based on infected animal forms the global market can be segmented into swine, poultry, companion animals, fish, and cattle. Poultry segment is expected to be the major contributor towards global market revenues due to increased demand for meat and rising awareness about various treatment options of coccidiosis that would further result in increased production of meat.

Geographically, the coccidiosis treatment market can be segmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Factors such as rising awareness about poultry and companion health in emerging economies, and increased investment opportunities in anti-coccidiosis pharmaceutical production would drive growth of this market in most of the regions of the world.

North America was observed to be the largest coccidiosis treatment market especially due to huge demand for meat food and associated products and rising number of poultry and companion animals in the region. The U.S. was the major contributor towards North America coccidiosis treatment market revenues in 2015. The U.S. is characterized by a myriad of big players having their presence in antimicrobial pharmaceutical production as well as meat production. Europe was observed to be the second largest market in coccidiosis treatment market owing to increased demand for ionophore anticoccidials and antibiotic anticoccidials from countries such as Germany, U.K., and France.

However, in upcoming years Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to increase their share in the global market with increased adoption of coccidiosis treatment drugs. In addition, the emerging countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico and China are expected to increase their market share at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Coccidiosis treatment market in Middle East and Africa is not well established; hence, it contributes a very small share towards the global market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco (an Eli Lilly company), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jurox Pty Ltd., Merck Animal Health, Merial (a Sanofi company), Vétoquinol S.A., Virbac S.A., and Zoetis, Inc. among others.

