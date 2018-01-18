The global cobalt powder market is valued at USD 300.13 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 956.31 million by the end of 2023, growing at a Growth Rate of 18% between 2016 and 2023.

This report studies the Cobalt Powder market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Cobalt Powder market by product type and applications/end industries.

The report ‘Global Cobalt Powder Market’ represents major understandings of the market segments based on primary and secondary research. Cobalt Powder Market 2018 conjecture to 2023 gives data on valuing, market examination, product offerings, forecasting, and major market player profiles for key industry members. These essential key points highlight the importance of the report thereby benefiting the client in all possible aspects.

The major players in global Cobalt Powder market include

Umicore

Freeport Cobalt

Hanrui Cobalt

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Bailuoda (Umicore)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Cobalt Powder in these regions, from 2012 to 20223(forecast), covering

China

North America

Europe

Asia Other

On the basis of product, the Cobalt Powder market is primarily split into

99.8%

99.3%

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Carbide

Superalloy

Battery

Magnetic Material

Other

