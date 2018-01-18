Market Scenario

Cloud monitoring is the process of reviewing, monitoring and managing the operational workflow and processes within a cloud-based IT asset or infrastructure. It is the use of manual or automated IT monitoring and management techniques to ensure that a cloud infrastructure or platform performs optimally. In addition to monitoring and ensuring cloud infrastructure/solution/service availability, cloud monitoring data also helps in evaluating the performance of the entire infrastructure on a modular level. Properties such as server uptime and response rate report can help in evaluating customer/user experience.

The term cloud refers to a set of web-hosted applications that store and allow access to data over the Internet instead of on a computer’s hard drive. Businesses may use Software as a Service (SaaS) options to subscribe to business applications or rent server space to host proprietary applications to provide services to consumers. For consumers, simply using the Internet to view web pages, access email accounts on services such as Gmail, and store files in Dropbox are examples of cloud computing for consumers.

Compliance requirements are the major growth drivers for the Cloud Monitoring Market as these solutions would provide effective controls that aid in meeting such compliances. However, concerns related to limited cloud visibility may prevent the end-users from adopting these solutions.

The security of any solution that requires public connectivity is the most important thing. Using a cloud network monitoring solution requires a great amount of trust being placed in the cloud provider. Unlike in-house network monitoring solutions which can be isolated from a public network, cloud-based solutions inherently have a wider attack surface.

The global cloud monitoring market is expected to grow at CAGR 12% through the forecast period

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5161

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the global cloud monitoring market are CA, Inc. (U.S.), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (U.S.), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), IDERA, Inc. (U.S.), SevOne Inc. (U.S.), Cloudyn (Israel), Zenoss Inc. (U.S.), Datadog, Inc. (U.S.), Kaseya Limited (U.S.), LogicMonitor, Inc. (U.S.), and Opsview Ltd. (U.S.).

Key Findings

Microsoft Corporation acquired Hybrid Storage Tech Company Avere Systems. Avere Systems is a leading provider of high-performance NFS and SMB file-based storage for Linux and Windows clients in the cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. This acquisition will allow Microsoft to keep data-transfer in-house, increasing the speed of the transfer. It could also offer greater privacy since it would all be handled by one company.

Honeywell announced Honeywell Connected Plant Thermal IQ, a cloud-based remote monitoring system designed to monitor and manage critical thermal process data. This cyber-secure offering is part of Honeywell’s asset performance management (APM) portfolio, which helps customers improve asset performance, which ultimately leads to increased plant uptime.

Segmentation:

The market for global cloud monitoring market is divided on the basis of component, service model, organization size, industry and region. On the basis of component the segment is further classified into solution and services. The services is further classified into integration and deployment, support and maintenance, training and consulting. On the basis of service model, the segment is further classified into Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The cloud monitoring can be used in various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, government, telecommunications, manufacturing, defense, media and entertainment and many more.

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services in SMEs and large enterprises is driving the revenue growth in this region. Additionally, the increasing concerns toward data breaches and other security attacks have significantly driven the US cloud monitoring market. On the other hand, the cloud monitoring market in APAC is expected to grow exponentially and is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the global cloud monitoring market. This is mainly due to the large-scale adoption of cost-effective cloud-based solutions in these regions.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-monitoring-market-5161

Intended Audience:

Software Developers

Software Providers

Application Developers

Hardware Providers

System integrators

Government and standardization bodies

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com