​”​Python Machine Learning Training ​, Details of the training are given below.

A lot of Jobs will become obsolete slowly with the advent of Machine Learning. It is important to re-skill to stay relevant in the software Industry. This course helps you understand machine learning in a simple and easy way.

Course Introduction:

Python has become the de facto programming language of data scientists and data analysts. It’s concise, easy to learn and data friendly, making it ideal for data analysis. We will start with a crash course on Python before getting into machine learning using Python. We will also look at Python libraries like NumPy, Pandas, and SciKit-Learn that are needed to perform machine learning in Python.

Each lecture has detailed and live explanations from the instructor and assignments to test your level of understanding. Once you finish this course you would have taken a giant leap towards the future of data analysis.

Why Machine Learning Training using Python​ Training?​​​

Course has been designed after detailed discussions with lots of industry leaders across the globe addressing the real life problems faced by the industry today

Comprehensive course that gives the right learning of Python in the context of machine learning

All the machine learning libraries of Python are explained in detail

Machine learning is made simple for you to get started on this subject

Lots of case studies and exercises give a better understanding of Machine Learning

Training will be conducted over weekends so working professionals can easily attend this course

Build ‘High-value predictions’ that can guide better decisions and smart actions in real time without human intervention

Why MCAL Global​?​

MCAL Global has 7 years of Training experience and has trained more than 10,000 professionals across the globe.

This course is made by experts from MCAL Global.

We have 150+ years of collective training experience as a company

Biggest portfolio of Data Science and Machine Learning training

This course has been delivered by us across the globe.

Who can attend​?​

Anyone looking to kick start their career in data science and machine learning

Developers & Testers looking to change their career

R developers looking to enhance their machine learning skills by switching to Python

Requirements​:​

You’ll need a desktop computer (Windows, Mac, or Linux) capable of installing Anaconda distribution of Python – https://www.continuum.io/downloads

The course will walk you through installing the necessary free software.

Some prior coding or scripting experience is nice to have but not mandatory.

At least high school level math skills will be required

Please revise the statistics and the probability chapters from your high school before this course

Internet connection to attend the online lecture sessions with the instructor

