Global: Blister Packaging Market Information by types (Carded Blister Packaging, Consumer Goods Blister Packaging, Clamshell Blister Packaging), by applications (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods & others), by production methods (Thermoforming & Cold forming), by materials (PVC, PVDC, COC, Cold Form Foil and others) – Forecast To 2027

The Global Blister Packaging Market has experienced a noticeable growth over the past year and it has been analyzed that during the forecast period the global market will keep on growing on a higher rate due to the huge demand of blister pack in its several applications. The application such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods has anticipated huge demand for blister pack. As per the analysis, pharmaceuticals would be the leading market for blister packaging. The other major driving factor which has pushed the demand could be considered as rising population, emerging economies, growing pharmaceuticals as well as food industries. These all factors makes the global market very attractive. The strict regulation could be the major threat for global market which can hamper the trade as well as import and export process.

Segmentation

As per MRFR analysis, the global blister packaging market has been segmented into:

By Types: Carded Blister Packaging, Consumer Goods Blister Packaging, Clamshell Blister Packaging.

By Applications: pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods & others.

By Production Methods: Thermoforming & Cold forming.

By Materials: PVC, PVDC, COC, Cold Form Foil and others.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global blister packaging market primarily include Valley Industries, Bemis, Berry Plastics, Dupont, Albea, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SteriPack, DOW Chemical, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles and others.

