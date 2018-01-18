“The Report Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Lightweight Materials in Transportation for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Lightweight Materials in Transportation sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

3M Co.

Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corp.

Akzo Nobel Nv

Alcoa Inc.

BASF Se

Bayer Material Science Ag

Celanese Corp.

Cytec Industries Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

Dwa Aluminum Composites

Exatec Llc

Fmw Composite Systems Inc.

Freightcar America

Hanwha Azdel Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High-Strength Steel

Aluminum

Plastics

Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites

Metal Matrix Composites

Hybrid Material

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Areospace

Railway Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Others

Table of Contents

Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market Report 2017

1 Lightweight Materials in Transportation Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lightweight Materials in Transportation

1.2 Classification of Lightweight Materials in Transportation by Product Category

1.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 High-Strength Steel

1.2.4 Aluminum

1.2.5 Plastics

1.2.6 Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites

1.2.7 Metal Matrix Composites

1.2.8 Hybrid Material

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Areospace

1.3.3 Railway Equipment

1.3.4 Motor Vehicles

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market by Region

1.4.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.8 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Asia-Pacific Market Size (Value and Volume) of Lightweight Materials in Transportation (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation (Volume) by Application

2.4 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation (Volume and Value) by Region

2.4.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.3 China Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.3 Japan Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.3 South Korea Lightweight Materials in Transportation Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

