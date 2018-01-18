This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Application Delivery Network at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Application Delivery Network Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Application Delivery Network during the forecast period.

The report on global application delivery network market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global application delivery network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Infinium Global Research predicts the global application delivery network market to grow from USD 3.29 Billion in 2015 to USD 6.97 Billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Application Delivery Network is driven by factors such as Application Performance Scaling And Security, Data Center Consolidation And Virtualization Initiatives ,and ,Business Agility And Mobility. While the restraining factors include Growth in End-User Devices and Mobile Connections, and Limitation of Internet. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Significant Increase in Mobile Data Traffic, and Migration toward Cloud.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Application Delivery Network Market covers Segments such as Products End-Users and Verticals.

Companies Covered

A10 Networks – NYSE:ATEN

Aryaka Networks

Blue Coat Systems – NASDAQ:BCSI

Brocade Communications Systems – NASDAQ:BRCD

Cisco Systems – NASDAQ:CSCO

Citrix Systems – NASDAQ:CTXS

Dell, F5 Networks – NASDAQ:FFIV

Hewlett-Packard Company – NYSE:HPQ

Juniper Networks – NYSE:JNPR

Oracle Corporation – NYSE:ORCL

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Application Delivery Network Market Overview

4. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis by Products 2017 – 2023

5. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis, by End-Users 2017 – 2023

6. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Verticals 2017 – 2023

7. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Regions 2017 – 2023

8. Companies Covered

