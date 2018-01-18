In livestock and poultry industry, animal feed accounts for large part of the investment. Animal feed enzymes additives help the livestock industry to produce more meat faster and at lesser cost per animal. Animal feed enzymes are derived from plants, animals, microorganisms and some others. These enzymes can improve the metabolism and the nutrient absorbing capacity, along with removal of anti-nutritional elements. The value of the global animal feed enzymes market is projected to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2022, growing with a CAGR between 7.0% and 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.

New legislations in the livestock and poultry industries prohibit use of chemicals and drugs that promote growth. This provides an opportunity for the major players in the animal feed enzymes market to target expansion, as the demand for low cost feed additives is expected to grow significantly. Moreover, the increase in demand for packaged meat products is expected to drive more demand for feed enzymes to produce high quality meat and improve animal health in the near future.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global feed enzymes market by livestock, type and region. In terms of livestock, the market is segmented into aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, ruminants, swine and others. Further, based on type, the market is segmented as phytase, protease, carbohydrase, lipase and non-starch polysaccharides (xylanase, ?-glucanase, cellulase, mannanase, pectinase etc).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia- Pacific region accounted for the largest market size over the period of 2014 to 2015, and it is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, primarily due to large livestock population in India and China. In Europe, the regulations drove the demand for the animal feed enzymes. In North America, significant demand for pork and poultry meat in the U.S. has escalated the market size of feed enzymes over the past couple of years. The rising awareness among farmers and customers about need for safe and healthier meats is a positive sign for this market. As meat industry move towards healthier feed option, the matured economies are also expected to boost the growth in this market.