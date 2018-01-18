This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Agricultural Drones at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Agricultural Drones Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Agricultural Drones during the forecast period.

The report on global agricultural drones market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global agricultural drones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The market is expected to grow from USD 525.6 Million in 2015 to USD 4898.051 Million by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Agricultural Drones is driven by factors such as applications of technology in agriculture, cost- effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and, significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. While the restraining factors include Security and Safety Concerns, and Air Traffic Management. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Rising Demand for Drones from Countries in APAC.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Agricultural Drones Market covers Segment such as applications.

Companies Covered

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Precision Agriculture),

DJI

GoPro

BlueSKy

Aeryon Labs

Aero Vironment

AgEgle

Airware

Boening

China Aerospace

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Agricultural Drones Market Overview

4. Agriculture drone applications and success stories: a consumer perspective

5. Regulatory Framework for agriculture drones

6. Global Agricultural Drones Market Analysis by applications 2017 – 2023

7. Global Agricultural Drones Market Analysis, by Regions 2017 – 2023

8. Companies Covered

