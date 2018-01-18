Market Scenario

Companies such as market Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), are the leading providers of advanced metering infrastructure solution in the global market. The increasing adoption of smart grid communication that enables the utilities and energy retailers to improve energy efficiency, integrate renewable energy resources, bring down operating costs, and improves grid reliability, and others. The companies are investing in research and development of SCRUM methodology which is benefiting in smart electric and gas meters, communication hub and others. It supports remote meter data reading, remote firmware upgrade, remote load limiter, and others. The advanced metering infrastructure offers various services including advanced metering infrastructure, communication infrastructure, head end system, meter data management system, and others.

The increasing of energy generation which is gaining demand in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is due to the increasing urbanization, industrialization, and growing population which is propelling advanced metering infrastructure market growth to a large extent. The growing demand for the increasing smart city and smart grid initiatives are the driving factor for the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure market. The advanced metering infrastructure solution is benefiting by centralized meter reading which reduces operational costs, enabling more frequent meter reading, remote meter control, and others. With the advanced metering infrastructure, the companies are developing the software for the smart meter deployment that enables communication with the meters to collect data. Advanced metering infrastructure solution, helps in managing the outsourcing and reducing the risk for the utility of professional operation providers in an organization.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5185

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global advanced metering infrastructure market Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Elster Group GmbH (Germany), Sensus (U.S.), Tieto Corporation (Finland), Trilliant, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Spring Networks (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Cooper Industries (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into device type, service, system, and region. The device type is segmented into smart electric meters, smart water meters, smart gas meters, and advanced communication modules and others. The service segment is sub-segmented into system integration, meter deployment, AMI management, AMI consulting and others. The system segment is sub-segmented into meter data analytics, meter data management, communication infrastructure and AMI security and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to grow at USD ~9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of advanced metering infrastructure market is studied for regions namely Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and the Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The advanced metering infrastructure market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of smart grid technology, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The advanced metering infrastructure market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging advanced metering infrastructure market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market-5185

Intended Audience

Advanced metering infrastructure companies

Advanced metering infrastructure providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com