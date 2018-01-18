The report on global ADAS market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the ADAS market .The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global ADAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global ADAS market covers Segments such as technology and type. The technology segments include radar sensor, image sensor, infrared sensor, ultrasonic sensor and lidar sensor. On the basis of type the global ADAS market is categorized into adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness alert, traffic sign recognition market, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems, adaptive front lighting systems, blind spot detection, advanced emergency braking systems (AEBS), collision warning systems, and electronic stability control.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ADAS market such as,Infineon Technologies AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., Wabco Holdings Inc., Mobileye N.V., Valeo S.A., Magna International Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH .

