Acute care is a branch of secondary health care in which short term treatment is provided to patients for their various medical conditions such as severe injury and recovery from surgery. Acute care medical services are usually provided to patients by health care professionals including medical and surgical specialties. Acute care may necessitate stay of a patient in hospital emergency department and ambulatory surgery center. Hospital-based acute inpatient care typically has the goal of discharging patients as soon as they attain healthy and stable medical condition. Usually acute care settings include emergency department, coronary care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care and cardiology.

Based on the medical condition of the patients, acute care services can be segmented as emergency care, urgent care, short term stabilization, pre-hospital care, critical care, trauma care and acute care surgery. According to Heart Foundation projected that Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) is the leading global cause of death, accounting for 17.03 million deaths per year. It projected that the number will grow to more than 23.06 million by 2030.

The market for acute care is expected to show tremendous growth rate throughout the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The rising number of elderly people across the globe is one of the many reasons for acute care market growth as they usually suffer from various acute diseases such as viral infection and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, increasing number of hospital owing to rising healthcare expenditure would further drive the growth of acute care market.

Large revenue contribution of the region is due to the presence of large number of patient population. In addition, presence of large number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the region further propels the growth of acute care market. Likewise, large number of emergency visits in hospitals across North America due to huge incidences of trauma injury has also contributed heavily in collecting largest share of the global acute care market. Europe accounted for the second largest share of global acute care market owing to presence of significant number of patient population.

The acute sector is involved in two types of vanguards; sites that encourage the spread of excellence between hospitals covering over 15 million people, and sites that focus on integrated care between different services and local areas.

According to the World Health Organization, around 80 percent of the total CVD deaths occur in developing countries. These unmet medical needs of the population in emerging economies will support the growth acute care market. In addition, increase in healthcare infrastructure and medical expenditure by the governments in Asia-Pacific will also increase the number of medical institutions such as hospitals that would provide acute care services. Likewise, rise in healthcare expenditure will also widen the entry of acute care service provider in the market. For instance, it has been estimated that China’s healthcare expenditure was USD 357 billion and is expected to reach USD 1,000 billion in 2020.

