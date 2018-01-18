February 7 – 9, 2018, Norris Conference Center, Houston, TX

Herndon, VA, USA, January 17, 2018 – Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, will be exhibiting at the forthcoming Operational Excellence & Risk Management Summit. An executive level conference, it brings together over 100 Heads of Operations, HSE, Asset Management, ORM and Operational Excellence from across industries that face high levels of operational risk, such as manufacturing, energy, chemicals, transportation, mining and those involved in infrastructure mega-projects. On show will be Sword Active Risk’s latest version of its flagship product, Active Risk Manager 10 (ARM X).

The Operational Excellence & Risk Management Summit offers delegates the opportunity to benchmark against the world’s highest reliability organizations and identify quick solutions to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce operational risk and build a sustainable culture of operational excellence.

Key themes for the event include:

Improving safety culture

Setting foundations for Operational Excellence through safety

Identifying and eliminating sources of risk and loss of value to the business

Increasing risk visibility

Managing change

Benchmarking against High Reliability Organizations

On show for the first time in North America is ARM X, which extends its support for Mobile First and cross platform strategies. ARM X includes new and significantly upgraded modules such as Risk Visualizer, Bow-tie Analytics, Impact Only and Weighted scoring, and a more powerful version of ARM Risk Express – ARM’s intuitive and easy to use interface for business users, designed to replace the use of spreadsheets for managing risk registers.

Keith Ricketts, VP of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; “Active Risk Manager is used by organizations around the globe to visualize and manage risk throughout the business at project, program and enterprise levels. We have attended IQPC events on a number of occasions and find that they are extremely well put together providing the ideal platform for risk and operational excellence practitioners to meet, learn and network with industry peers.

“As risk and opportunity management becomes increasingly mainstream, many more organizations are realizing the value to the business and shareholders of proactive risk management, and the competitive advantage that it provides.”

Press Contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

Chiltern House 45 Station Road Henley-on-Thames OXON RG9 1AT

44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk