Market Highlights:

North America dominates the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market. The growing demand of 3D technology and 3D content that are supporting smartphones, tablets, and others are boosting the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market growth to a large extent. The advancement in technologies along with 3D mapping applications are gaining momentum among end users. Moreover, the 3D technology is widely used in healthcare sectors as it facilitates diagnostics, and improves the visibility of the body part being studied .

The North American region is experiencing higher demand due to the advanced technologies that have made 3D mapping and 3D modelling much easier to create and access 3 dimensional geographic locations. Along with 3 dimensional geographic locations greater texture and topographic accuracy can be achieved, which is driving the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market growth.

The adoption of advanced technologies and high speed internet connectivity which is driving the growth of 3D mapping and 3D modelling market. On December 9, 2016, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced its advanced mobile 3D mapping system to synchronize 3D maps for driverless cars. These 3D maps are available with laser scanners, cameras, GPS tracking and sensors.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5022

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Airbus Defence and Space SAS (France), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S) Trimble Inc., (U.S.), Intermap Technologies (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Cybercity 3D, Inc. (U.S), Esri (U.S), Applied EarthWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Aerolion (U.S.), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), Udemy Inc. (U.S.), the Blender Foundation (the Netherlands), Pixologic, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

The global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~26% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

he regional analysis of 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in this region has a huge demand due to smart device activities which is propelling the market of 3D mapping and 3D modelling. The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging 3D mapping and 3D modelling market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-mapping-modelling-market-5022

Intended Audience