Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “2017-2022 FM Broadcast Transmitter Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications”

Introduction

This report studies the FM Broadcast Transmitter market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the FM Broadcast Transmitter market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global FM Broadcast Transmitter market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of FM Broadcast Transmitter. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of FM Broadcast Transmitter in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States FM Broadcast Transmitter market, including RVR, Worldcast Ecreso, Elenos, DB Electtrronica, GatesAir, Broadcast Electronics, Inc., Continental Electronics, Crown Broadcast, Eddystone Broadcast, Rohde & Schwarz, CTE Digital Broadcast, Electrolink S.r.l, Nautel, GatesAir.

The On the basis of product, the FM Broadcast Transmitter market is primarily split into

LW type

LPAM type

AM/MW type

DRM type

SW type

HD type

LPFM type

FM type

DAB type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Portable audio devices

Broadcast

Pirate radio

Home

Table of Contents

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Overview

2.1 FM Broadcast Transmitter Product Overview

2.2 FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 LW type

2.2.2 LPAM type

2.2.3 AM/MW type

2.2.4 DRM type

10.5 FM Broadcast Transmitter Forecast by Application

10.5.1 Global FM Broadcast Transmitter Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

10.5.2 United States FM Broadcast Transmitter Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

