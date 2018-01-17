Market Synopsis of Air Handling Units

Market Scenario

Air Handling Unit is an integral part of a HVAC system, and is responsible for air circulation & regulation in the system. Significant commercial and residential infrastructural activities undertaken in developing nations is inducing demand in the Air Handling Unit Market. Air Handling Unit Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6-8%% during the forecast period

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Air Handling Units market are:

Systemair (Sweden),

TROX (U.S.),

GEA Air Treatment (Germany),

Carrier (U.S.),

Daikin (Japan),

Johnson Controls (U.S.),

Lennox International (U.S.),

Flakt Woods (U.K.),

Sabiana (U.K.),

Hitachi Ventus (Japan).

Regional Analysis of Air Handling Units

Increasing construction activities in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to boost the demand in the Air Handling Unit market. Stringent air quality regulations and growing GDP of European nations like Germany, U.K are expected to have a profound impact on the Air Handling Unit Market in that region. Asia-Pacific is another region showing great potential mainly due to the major infrastructural activities being undertaken in the region.

Study Objectives of Air Handling Units Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Air Handling Units market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Air Handling Units market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Capacity, Effect and Region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Air Handling Units market

The report on Air Handling Units of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, Furthermore technological advancement, and macro-economic factors in the market have also been discussed in detail in the report. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the key players in the industry. The report also provides a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

