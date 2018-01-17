APPLICATION Alert: 2 Year Full – Time, Recognized by AICTE

Post Graduate Diploma Program 2018

Eight Programs Two Campuses One Application @ S. P. Mandali’s Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management

APPLICATIONS OPEN TILL JANUARY 26TH, 2018

S. P. Mandali’s Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool) Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses together invite applications from prospective candidates to apply for the 2 year full-time, recognized by AICTE Post Graduate Diploma Program for 2018 as follows.

Mumbai Campus:

PGDM with specialisations in Marketing, Human Resources, Finance and Operations; PGDM Business Design; PGDM E-business; PGDM Research and Business Analytics; PGDM Retail; PGDM Rural Management; PGDM Healthcare Management and PGDM Media and Entertainment

Bengaluru Campus:

PGDM with specialisations such as Marketing, Human Resources, Finance and Operations; PGDM Business Design and PGDM E-business

WeSchool has been recognised as one of the top 50 B-Schools as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017 conducted by Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India.

Eligibility: A minimum 50% in graduation, which must be completed by June 2018.

Candidate should have taken CAT (2017) conducted by the IIMs for the year specified in the advertisement (IIMS have no role in the Welingkar admission process) and /or/ XAT (2018) / and / or ATMA (2018) and / or CMAT (2018) and / or MH-CET (2018) and / or GMAT (2015 onwards).

For more details on the courses, admissions, fee structure and other information please visit: www.welingkar.org/pgdm or Whatsapp 8779275050