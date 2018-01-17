Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market By Hardware (Headsets, Devices, Glasses, Gloves), By Software, By Compatibility (MMOs, Smartphones, Casual Web games, Console)- Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Virtual reality gaming is a form of application which uses three-dimensional artificial environment and interact with that three-dimensional environment during a game. The artificial environments are created with virtual reality software.

The factors contributing to the growth of the virtual reality in gaming market are the use of three-dimensional environment, developing compact and comfortable virtual reality gaming devices, increasing demand for latest technologies in the gaming industry, rise in disposable income and constant innovation by virtual reality manufacturers. However, factors such as lack of awareness about the technology, limitations of hardware and software among the virtual reality devices and compatibility issues are hindering the growth of the virtual reality in gaming market.

The most popular form of virtual reality is three-dimensional image that is explored on a computer. Hence, virtual reality in gaming refers to the use of sound and graphics technology in games where the gamers use HMDs (head mounted displays), glasses or gloves. It also provides simulation of real time environment for various purposes through games. The products such as gloves and head mounted displays, sensors are used so that it can track the movement made by the user and the data is sent back to the system which in return helps to analyze the data.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global virtual reality in gaming market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market is expected to reach approximately USD 14.6 billion by the end of 2023 with 30.5% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Study Objectives of VR in Gaming Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global virtual reality in gaming market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global virtual reality in gaming market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by hardware, software, compatibility and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global virtual reality in gaming

Key Players

The key players in the global virtual reality in gaming market include Electronic Arts Inc (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Newzoo (Netheralnds), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Oculus VR, LLC (U.S.), Kaneva (U.S.), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Sony Corporation ( Japan), ZEISS International (Germany), LEAP MOTION, INC. (U.S.), VirZOOM, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of virtual reality in gaming into hardware, software, application and region.

Hardware-

• Devices

• Glasses

• Gloves

• Headsets

• Others

Software Compatibility

• MMOs

• Smartphones

• Casual Web games

• Box PC

• Tablets

• Consoles

• Others

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to decreasing average prices of the devices, increasing competition among developers, increasing consumer preference for smart gadgets and increasing demand for new technologies in the gaming industry by the youngsters.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to technological developments, need for better picture quality and growing demand for electronic gadgets.

