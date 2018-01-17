Hypertension is a silent disease and usually presents with complications. These complications can be prevented with regular monitoring. Gurin Pro Digital wrist Blood Pressure Monitor running on two AAA sized batteries, gives precise readings along with record of last 180 readings for two users combined. Marketed on Groupon, the brand has made it available at a discounted price.
