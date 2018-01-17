Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s leading agri services solutions provider having operations across India and Myanmar, recently organized a “Mentha Oil Awareness Programme” in Barabanki, UP. The programme aimed to be a knowledge sharing platform for disseminating information on Mentha Oil production and trade practices in India, and witnessed staggering level of participation from eminent traders, bureaucrats and distinct leaders of agri industry.

In a short span of time, SLCM has accelerated its growth in the agri ecosystem and reached a landmark position of being the largest service provider of Mentha Oil in India. The Group transpires to encourage farmers towards optimum production of Mentha Oil and its finest quality retention, thereby strengthening India’s position of being the largest producer and exporter of Mentha Oil in the world.

SLCM also honored winners of its last year’s Mentha Oil Deposit Campaign at the programme. Mr. Rajneesh Agrawal, VP- Procurement, Mr. Vedpal Hooda, Head- Operations and Mr. Jay Kumar, Senior Manager- Procurement at SLCM distributed certificate of appreciation and prizes to the winners of the campaign, which included- Herbochem Industries, Gupta Traders, Verma Trading Co., S.S. Aromatic & Agree products, Kaccha Dhan Oil products, B.L. Enterprises, Jai Mata Di Traders and Shree Ram Chemicals respectively.

The programme highlighted SLCM’s competencies in scientific storage practices – backed by its own proprietary technology Agri Reach (patent pending) – for over 735 commodities in India and Myanmar. With “AGRI REACH”, SLCM has been able to demonstrate its capability to reduce post-harvest losses from the current 10 percent to a mere 0.5 percent irrespective of infrastructure, crop or geographical location. This has been duly validated in a study by the industry body FICCI as well.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, CEO, SLCM Group said, “At SLCM, it is our endeavor to provide a scientifically sound and technically robust system oriented solution to the entire stake holders of the Agri Fraternity. Our innovations like Agri Reach technology have enabled us to minimize storage losses to a negligible 0.5%., and financial products like Kissandhan have ensured financial inclusion of the entire Agri value chain.

Knowledge sharing programmes such as this help us in fostering a deeper connect with the various stakeholders in the industry and cement our position as a thought leader and trendsetter”.

Augmenting his thoughts on the awareness programme, Mr. Rajesh Bansal, CBO- Procurement, SLCM Group said, “India has achieved leadership position in the production and export of Mentha Oil throughout the world. With such awareness programmes, traders from Mentha Oil Trade Fraternity and, especially, farmers, will get benefitted. It is our endeavor to share our knowledge on Mentha oil production and trade practices with the industry to further strengthen India’s stand”.

As on 1st January 2018, SLCM manages a technology enabled network of more than 2193 warehouses and 19 cold storages pan India spread over 39.45 Mn sq. ft. area and a throughput of more than 609.92 Million MT.