SimFWD is a research, development and application company, providing engineering services in the transport and construction industries.

SimFWD provides high quality R&D Engineering Services in the field of Ship Design. Listed below is an overview of the range of services:

Conceptual Design

• Lines Plan & 3D Hull-form development

• Preliminary Midship Section / Ship Structural Analysis / Ship Hydrodynamic Analysis

• Intact & Damage Stability

• Speed & Power Calculation

• Hull Form Optimization

Basic Design

• Technical Specification

• Arrangement Plans & Safety Drawings

• Structural Design Analysis

• Piping & Electrical Systems

• Classification & Statutory Drawings & Studies

Detailed Design

• Workshop Drawings

• Material Lists

• Structural foundations of Equipment

• System Drawings (Piping, HVAC,etc.)

In addition to the above, SimFWD offers a variety of advanced engineering services listed below:

Finite Element Analyses:

Global & Local Ship Structure Strength Analysis, Global & Local Ship Vibration Analysis, Thermal Analysis

Computational Fluid Dynamics:

Ship Resistance Calculation, Wake Distribution on Propeller plane, Flow in ventilation ducts & Piping

Feasibility studies for Ballast Water Treatment Management: Point Cloud processing, BWTS retrofitting, Structural Arrangements, 3D Piping Arrangements, Class & Workshop Drawings

For more information on our complete range of services for Ship Design, please visit http://www.simfwd.com/services/ship-design

For more Information about Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) tools offered by SimFWD, please visit www.simfwd.com/products

Contact Us:-

Business Name /Contact Person: SimFWD Engineering Services

Country/Region: Greece

Street Address: Karaoli Dimitriou 61, Chalandri 152 32, Greece

City: Athens

State: Athens

Phone No: +30-2155251888 , +30-2155251889

Email: info@simfwd.com

Website: http://www.simfwd.com/