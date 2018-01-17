SimFWD is a research, development and application company, providing engineering services in the transport and construction industries.
SimFWD provides high quality R&D Engineering Services in the field of Ship Design. Listed below is an overview of the range of services:
Conceptual Design
• Lines Plan & 3D Hull-form development
• Preliminary Midship Section / Ship Structural Analysis / Ship Hydrodynamic Analysis
• Intact & Damage Stability
• Speed & Power Calculation
• Hull Form Optimization
Basic Design
• Technical Specification
• Arrangement Plans & Safety Drawings
• Structural Design Analysis
• Piping & Electrical Systems
• Classification & Statutory Drawings & Studies
Detailed Design
• Workshop Drawings
• Material Lists
• Structural foundations of Equipment
• System Drawings (Piping, HVAC,etc.)
In addition to the above, SimFWD offers a variety of advanced engineering services listed below:
Finite Element Analyses:
Global & Local Ship Structure Strength Analysis, Global & Local Ship Vibration Analysis, Thermal Analysis
Computational Fluid Dynamics:
Ship Resistance Calculation, Wake Distribution on Propeller plane, Flow in ventilation ducts & Piping
Feasibility studies for Ballast Water Treatment Management: Point Cloud processing, BWTS retrofitting, Structural Arrangements, 3D Piping Arrangements, Class & Workshop Drawings
For more information on our complete range of services for Ship Design, please visit http://www.simfwd.com/services/ship-design
For more Information about Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) tools offered by SimFWD, please visit www.simfwd.com/products
Contact Us:-
Business Name /Contact Person: SimFWD Engineering Services
Country/Region: Greece
Street Address: Karaoli Dimitriou 61, Chalandri 152 32, Greece
City: Athens
State: Athens
Phone No: +30-2155251888 , +30-2155251889
Email: info@simfwd.com
Website: http://www.simfwd.com/
