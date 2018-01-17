Santamedical is a brand known for quality health care devices and has got a huge product line. The brand has recently announced flat 10% off on the is wrist blood pressure monitor.

Blood pressure monitor is a medical equipment used to measure blood pressure, as these readings very essential and elucidate a lot about body health status. In recent surveys, it has come up that a major percentage of a population is suffering from high blood pressure which is also affecting their efficacy to complete even their routine jobs. Hence, many patients now need to go to the hospital just to keep a track of their blood pressure, however, the latest version of BP Monitor, i.e, wrist blood pressure monitor has made it quite easy and convenient for the user to check their BP.

Santamedical is an established brand in healthcare segment and has got a wide array of products, including wrist blood pressure monitor. The device looks no less than a smartwatch and makes it quite convenient to measure BP anytime anywhere. The brand is running a promotional offer on the device, giving flat 10% off on Santamedical Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor. It’s a perfect opportunity to grab and get a superlative Wrist BP Monitor at a discounted price. It has got many features, uplifting the efficacy of the device such as:

• The device is known for its accurate readings, has been tested several times and has come out as an explicit device.

• It has got a storage space, enabling the user to store up to 60 readings. This feature helps to keep a track of BP.

• The blood pressure monitor is automatic and user-friendly in nature, a user needs to wear it an inch below the wrist, enabling its sensors to get reading from the radial artery. On single click of a button, its cuff will inflate automatically and will display the reading on the screen given on the device.

Santamedical has known for quality devices and with such offer, it’s perfect opportunity to grab the device. To know more about the device please visit Santamedical.com.