Peroxyacetic Acid Market – Market Overview

The major driving factors influecing the Global Peroxyacetic Acid Market demand include growing food demand, rising population and rising preference for clean water. In addition to this, demand is estimated to be propelled by increasing demand for packaged food. Food & beverage is the major end use industry of peroxyacetic industry, where it is used as a preservative. With the growing need for food preservation and growing demand for packaged food, the Global Peroxyacetic Acid Market demand is antcipated to grow across the globe. The product has got recognition from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as antimicrobial and safe for its use in food & bevrage industry. Owing to its development, there are many new applications in food processing and beverage industry being developed in recent years. Growing popularity of bio based products is estimated to propell market demand for Peroxyacetic Acid. Food & beverage production is growing in Asia-Pacific, as the food demand is increasing. Peracetic acid market is antcipated to grow in parallel with food & bevrage production.

Apart from its application as preservative in food & bverage industry, peroxyacetic acid or peracetic acid is also used as disinfectant, sterliant, sanitizers, sterlizer. Among these applications, disinfectant is the largest application and is antcipated to be fastest growing market.

However, Peroxyacetic Acid if consumed in higher concentrations can cause burns and indigestion. It also has side effects such as eye irritation, skin irritation, and resperatory uneasiness. Such side effects of the products is restricting its use in wide applications. Moreover, Peracetic acid is mixture of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), acetic acid (CH3COOH), catalyst and, other component. The price of these components is affected by the demand from different industries. For instance, acetic acid is important chemical intermediate used in wide industries such as paints, adhesives, plastics, synthetic fibers, and pharmaceuticals. As the demand of the end use industry product differs, the price of the acentic acid varies accordingly.

Geographically, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in terms of value and volume. Europe market is followed by North America. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the emerging market exhibiting highest growth rates in near future. The Asia-Pacific Peracetic Acid Market is driven by growing food industry in China and India. Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are projected to witness steady growth.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market – Competitive Analysis

The Global Peroxyacetic Acid Market is highly fragmented, and top 10 manufacturers in the market are estimated to account share in between 20% to 25% in overall production in 2015. Solvay SA and Evoniks industries are estimated to be the largest producer in the global market. Other niche and small manufacturers from China are estimated to account 75% to 80% production of overall Peroxyacetic Acid production. Companies operating in food and paper & pulp industries are major buyers of Peroxyacetic Acid. Moreover, buyers from food industry procure in relatively small amount, however pulp & paper companies prefer bulk amount for its use in pulp bleaching application.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Dec 2017: The Peroxychem, a peroxyacetic producers has anounced the construction of its new production facility in the U.S.The company willl market its product for wastewater treatment application in local and international markets. Waste water treatment is a prominent application of peroxyacetic acid. . Also the application can lay opportunuities for the products as a disinfectants. Some of the specialized manufactures such as peroxychem are enable to identify and invest into the less reached opportunity.

Jun 2015: Evonik industry developed new grades of Peroxyacetic Acid for drug, medical, and cosmetic products. The products were developed in respnse to the increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Evonik industry, a leading provider of bio product has stimulated the overall market by offering peroxyacetic grades that are tailored according to the regulatory requirments.

