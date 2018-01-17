Parker Automotive offers monthly deals like engine maintenance and tire rotation to prepare vehicles for the cold season.

[Parker, 01/17/2018] — The last seasons of the year are usually the most biting and nobody knows that better than Colorado’s own Parker Automotive, an auto repair company in Colorado. It offers affordable rates on engine transmission repair, diesel repair, and oil change and safety checks, among others.

Parker Automotive also offers a special, limited-time Fall Care Package that includes services like a complete vehicle inspection, lube change, oil change, and tire rotation. The package is available for under $40.

The Importance of Winterizing Vehicles

Around the country, many are starting to experience early autumnal freezing, most especially in the Northwest. Colorado alone has suffered a record-high 600 car fatalities; the majority of which happened in the last quarter of 2017.

Freezing can start as early as the last week of September and can drop to the low forties. Worse, car engines experience heavier strain under colder climates causing them to work harder than usual.

Temperatures around late September start in the mid-50’s but slowly fall to as low as the 40’s. Experts suggest to begin winterizing of vehicles earlier, and autumn is the most appropriate period for this. A steady drop in temperature allows the metal to contract gradually.

About Parker Automotive

Established in 1978, Parker Automotive is also a NAPA AutoCare Center. This means that all parts used and services done are of the highest quality. Parker Automotive is owned by Philip Eickmann, an ASE-Certified Master Mechanic with over 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry.

Philip’s son, Myles, is also an apprentice under him with over 10 years of experience and shop manager Adam Civilla is an automotive shop veteran with 18 years of experience. Parker Automotive ensures the highest quality of service at the most affordable rates.

For more information about their deals and services, visit https://www.parkerautomotive.net/ today.