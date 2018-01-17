RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, “Opportunity Assessment for Processed Pomegranate Products in India” to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Opportunity Assessment for Processed Pomegranate Products.

India is the largest producer of pomegranates in the world. The total area under cultivation of pomegranate in India was 107 thousand ha and production around 743 thousand tons in 2011. Pomegranates are available almost throughout the year. The production in large quantities of pomegranate has paved ways for processing of pomegranate fruit in to value added products. Some of the products produced from Pomegranate are fruit juice, fresh arils, Fruit concentrate, Syrup and Jelly, Pomegranate jam, and wine. There are numerous bioactive extracts in the pomegranate fruit which are utilized in the development of nutraceuticals, pharma and other health products.

According to our report “Opportunity Assessment for Processed Pomegranate Products in India”, the markets for Indian processed pomegranate products can be divided into value added products and bioactive products. Value added products include primary products, secondary products and tertiary products. Fresh juice and arils comprise the primary products while Fruit concentrate, Syrup and Jelly, Pomegranate jam, and Anardana constitute the secondary products. Tertiary product is wine.

Bioactive products include various classes of Sterols and Steriods, Tocopherols, Conjugated and Non conjugated fatty acid, Triglercides, Anthocyanin, Flavanols & Flavanos, Hydroxybenzoic Acid and others. Bioactive compounds are widely used owing to their medicinal benefits for treatment of diseases. These compounds are believed to be helpful in the cure of chronic or incurable diseases such as arthritis, initial cancer stage or diabetes.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has lead to the growth of health awareness in the country. Young population has understood the health hazards of beverages such as soft drinks and is keen to adopt healthy substitutes. The growing awareness and desire for healthy drinks and products is the major driver for the market. Consumers want to adopt fruit juices, jams, and fruit concentrates with maximum health benefits and minimum preservatives. Pomegranate has always been considered as one of the fruits with maximum health benefits. Only drawback which has prevented pomegranate from becoming most popular table fruits is that it is very tedious to peel the fruit. Value added products of pomegranate dispose of this problem. The market seems very positive as Government is also promoting small enterprises which develop processed products.

The report further highlights the competitive landscape of the Indian Processed Pomegranate products market describing the business, key companies, and recent activities of the major industry players.

