According to a new report Global Network Automation Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Automation Market size is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 42% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Automation Tools Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 36.6 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39% during (2017 – 2023) in Global SD-WAN Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 44% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Intent-Based Networking Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Network Automation Market
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco Systems, Inc. and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Automation market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Physical Network Configuration & Automation market holds the largest market share in Global Network Automation Market by Network Infrastructure in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Hybrid Network Configuration & Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Virtual Network Configuration & Automation market would garner market size of $3,080.6million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Automation Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Micro Focus, Netbrain Technologies, SolarWinds, Inc., BMC Software, Apstra, and BlueCat.
Global Network Automation Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Network Automation Tools
SD-WAN
Intent-Based Networking
Services
Professional
Managed
By Network Infrastructure
Physical Network Configuration & Automation
Hybrid Network Configuration & Automation
Virtual Network Configuration & Automation
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
Telecom
Information Technology
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America Network Automation Market Size
US Network Automation Market Size
Canada Network Automation Market Size
Mexico Network Automation Market Size
Rest of North America Network Automation Market Size
Europe Network Automation Market
Germany Network Automation Market
UK Network Automation Market
France Network Automation Market
Russia Network Automation Market
Spain Network Automation Market
Italy Network Automation Market
Rest of Europe Network Automation Market
Asia Pacific Network Automation Market
China Network Automation Market
Japan Network Automation Market
India Network Automation Market
South Korea Network Automation Market
Singapore Network Automation Market
Malaysia Network Automation Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Network Automation Market
LAMEA Network Automation Market
Brazil Network Automation Market
Argentina Network Automation Market
UAE Network Automation Market
Saudi Arabia Network Automation Market
South Africa Network Automation Market
Nigeria Network Automation Market
Rest of LAMEA Network Automation Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Riverbed Technology
Micro Focus
Netbrain Technologies
SolarWinds, Inc.
BMC Software
Apstra
BlueCat
