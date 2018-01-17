In order to keep everyone notified during some specific event or disaster, a mass notification system (MNS) is deployed to broadcast notifications to customers, citizens, employees, and government officials. These systems are extremely important for coordinating with the people during rescue and relief operations required to be done during cataclysmic natural disasters involving earthquakes, floods and hurricanes. Mass notification systems offer front-line communication technology that warns people about possible safety measures in case of danger and also guide them with the action to be taken accordingly. A message once composed on the MNS can be shared in multiple formats such as SMS text, email, social media, web, RSS and others at the same time. One of the key technological advancement which is major focus for leading players operating in the market is introduction of mobile-based mass notification applications, which enables better management of incidents, and alert users with the aid of simple and interactive dashboard.

Request Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16910

The global mass notification system market is driven by the increasing demand in line with technological features offered by the mass notification systems. For instance, powerful and scalable platform enables planning and policy enforcement expanding the adoption of mass notification system by government bodies. Moreover, demand for mass notifications systems is propelled by the growing global industrialization and government initiatives towards public safety. However, apart from defense and education sector in every other sector, lack of regulations concerning mass notification systems is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover the growth of the mass notification system market is also hampered by some of sub-standardized solutions which do not comply with the latest NFPA 72: National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code. NFPA 72 provides the latest safety provisions to meet society’s changing fire detection, signaling, and emergency communications demands. Countries in Asia-pacific region are investing heavily in the development of mass notification solutions owing to major instances of industrial hazards taking place in this region which is fuelling the growth of mass notification system in the region.

The global mass notification system is segmented on the basis of application, product type, solution, end-use vertical and region. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into integrated public alert and warning, interoperable emergency communication, business continuity and disaster recovery and business operation. The product type segmentation covers hardware, software and services. The market is also classified on the basis of solution type such as in-building solution, wide area solution and distributed recipient solution. On the basis of end-user vertical, the global mass notifications systems market has been segmented into commercial, education, healthcare, defense, energy and power, automotive, transportation and logistics and government institutions. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to lead the market due to the presence of a large number of Mass Notification system vendors offering tailored solutions to multiple industry verticals. Emerging countries such as BRICS(Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are observing the increasing trend in MNS

Browse Our Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mass-notification-system-market.html

Industry participants dominating the mass notification system market with the most significant developments are AtHoc, Inc., Everbridge, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Metis Secure Solutions, LLC, Mir3, Inc., Omnilert LLC. and Xmatters, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Pre Book Now This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=16910<ype=S