About Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate
Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is manufactured from linear alkylbenzene (LAB) in self-contained enclosed systems. LAS is majorly used as surfactants in household detergents, dishwashing liquids, industrial cleaners, and personal care products. LAS is an anionic surfactant type. Hence, it combines well with other anionic and non-ionic detergent bases. The raw materials used in LAS are mostly petroleum derivatives such as kerosene, benzene, sulfonic acid, and others.
Technavios analysts forecast the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Solvay
Clariant
BASF
DowDuPont
Lion Specialty Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
Croda International
Henkel
Sasol
Stepan Company
Huntsman
Reliance Industries
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Nippon Petrochemicals
Indian Oil
Market driver
Demand for commercial and household cleaning agents
Market challenge
Volatility in the prices of raw materials
Market trend
Emergence of APAC as a major consumer
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Household detergents and cleaners market size & forecast
Dishwashing liquids market size & forecast
Industrial cleaners market size & forecast
Personal care products market size & forecast
Others market size & forecast
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC market size & forecast
Americas market size & forecast
EMEA market size & forecast
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
