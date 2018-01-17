The holographic display market is expected to report strong growth between 2016 and 2024. The increasing use of holographic displays in medical imaging is one of the chief drivers of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for holographic projections at events, fashion shows, conferences, product launch ceremonies, and product marketing events is also expected to help the market gain pace through the course of the forecast period.

The holographic displays in general use components such as light modulator, scanner, lens, digital micrometer, and monitor. Currently, the commercial application of holographic displays has increased at a rapid pace. In addition, the market is also expected to witness increasing demand from consumer application, industrial application, medical application, and military and space application segments. Such rising areas of applications are indicative of potential opportunities promising high CAGR for the market in the near future. Furthermore, with the launch of the latest technologies, the growth exhibited by the global holographic display market is expected to remain high over the forthcoming years.

For the purpose of the study, the global holographic display market is segmented based on various parameters. For instance, based on technology the global holographic display market can be segmented into touchable, plasma, laser, semi-transparency, and electro holographic segments. In terms of product, the market can be classified into kiosks, digital signage, notebooks, medical scanners, and others.

The report presents in-depth insight into the factors supporting the market’s growth across the aforementioned segments. Compiled with the intent of updating stakeholders about the prevailing market dynamics, the report includes exhaustive information obtained from trusted industrial sources. Supported by coherent graphs, tables, and statistics, information thus disclosed in the report, is intended to help the market participants, both existing and new entrants, create winning strategies for the future.

Global Holographic Display Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global holographic display market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced medical imaging. The changing consumer preference towards PCs, smartphones, and tablets is expected to have a significant influence on the market. As consumer spending on advanced electronic devices increase, the projected sales of holographic displays is also expected to spike higher. Currently, the market is witnessing rising demand from the emerging economies. As consumers therein increasingly use tablet and other smart handheld devices for personal use, the demand for holographic displays is likely to increase further.

On the downside, the high cost of assembling holographic display devices are playing a sort of spoilsport. The process involves manufacturing and fabrication of new technologies, which might prove cost-intensive for smaller companies. Furthermore, the pricing might seem expensive for consumers across underdeveloped nations, limiting the market’s growth therein. Furthermore, holographic displays are yet to be commercialized in developing economies, however, post which the holographic displays market will be able to gain pace, as predicted by the TMR report.

Global Holographic Display Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World are covered under the report as the leading regional segments in the global holographic display market. Overall the market is poised to exhibit robust growth with North America, which is expected to continue exhibiting the most lucrative prospects. Besides this, the global holographic display market is also expected to witness attractive opportunities in Asia Pacific. High growth witnessed in emerging economies such as India and China is expected help the holographic display market gain pace in Asia Pacific.

Global Holographic Display Market: Vendor Landscape

The research reports includes a detailed assessment of the prevailing vendor landscape. For the purpose of the study, it thus compiles some of the leading market participants. These include companies such as Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.), AV Concepts (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Holoxica (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (U.K.), and ViewSonic Corp. (U.S.).

The strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled are gauged using the industry-leading analytical tool – SWOT analysis. The study also helps identify the strengths and weaknesses that these companies are projected to witness overview the course of the report’s forecast period. It thus compiles exhaustive information needed for both existing as well as new players gain pace amidst the competition prevalent in the global holographic display market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.