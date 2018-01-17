Helical IT Solutions launches New Version of Open Source BI Framework: ‘Helical Insight 2.1’

Adhoc reporting capability of Helical Insight 2.1 comes with many more visualizations options as well as customization options allowing end users many more options to visualize the data

Additional filtering options based on the data type

Helical Insight 2.1 comes with ability to share while selecting permission level and bundled integrated sharing

Helical Insight 2.1 dashboard designer comes with many more prebuilt dashboard objects allowing end users to achieve much more from UI itself

Performance enhancement, security enhancement and more than 25 additional capabilities

Dec 27th 2017 : Helical IT Solutions Pvt Ltd announces launch of newer version of Helical Insight Enterprise Edition i.e. ‘Helical Insight 2.1’.

Helical Insight 2.1 EE comes with several new product updates and features which includes many more charting options, many more charts customizations options, ability to select any of the permission level while sharing, bundled one click sharing, additional filtering options based on the data type, additional dashboard designer objects, faster rendering of reports inside dashboards and many more.

“In our constant endeavor to provide more feature rich and affordable self service BI to end users we are really delighted to announce the launch of Helical Insight 2.1. The newer release boasts of more than 25 additional capabilities which not only includes data visualization but sharing, filtering, performance and much more” said Nitin Sahu, Cofounder, Helical Insight.

Nikhilesh Tiwari, Cofounder, Helical Insight added “We are have a very strong product roadmap and many exciting features lined-up for 2018. We are aggressively working on a major release i.e. Helical Insight 3.0 which will be powered by a proprietary DICE (Distributed In-memory Computing Engine). This in-memory variant will support parallel and distributed computing and will allow GBs of data to be processed in a fraction of seconds”.

Availability

Helical Insight has been battle-tested and is being used by numerous clients in their production environment. Write to us today for a demo!

Additional Resources

Free Download: http://helicalinsight.com/register/

Tutorials and Guides: http://www.helicalinsight.com/guide/

Forum : http://forum.helicalinsight.com/