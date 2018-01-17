Latest industry research report on: Global Synthetic Rubber Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Rubber belongs to elastomer type polymer class in which the polymer has the ability to return to its original shape post-deformation. The polymer is in a coiled form while it is resting. The ability to stretch the chains offers the elastic feature to rubber, and it returns to its original shape when the chains snap back after the tension is released. Rubber is a group term for macromolecular substances of natural and synthetic origin. The natural origin compound is generally known as natural rubber (NR), which is an addition polymer that is a derivative of the milky white fluid known as a latex. Latex is obtained from a tropical rubber tree. The natural rubber has the ability to vulcanize, a process by which the shorter chains get linked with sulfur to form longer chains. Synthetic rubber is an artificial elastomer that resembles natural rubber closely in various features.
Technavios analysts forecast the global synthetic rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global synthetic rubber market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of synthetic rubber.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Synthetic Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Bridgestone
ExxonMobil
LANXESS
MICHELIN
Other prominent vendors
China National Petroleum Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Denka Company
DowDuPont
Grupo Dynasol
JSR
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
LCY GROUP
Reliance Industries
SABIC
Sumitomo Chemical
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
TSRC
UBE INDUSTRIES
Versalis
Market driver
Increasing preference over natural rubber
Market challenge
Fluctuating raw material cost
Market trend
Rising acceptance for green tires
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
