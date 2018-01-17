Latest industry research report on: Global Surgical and Nonwoven Disposable Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Surgical and nonwoven disposables are surgical supplies and medical textiles that are used once and discarded. They are either pre-sterilized or should be sterilized before use. The medical industry includes several services provided by hospitals, physicians, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and manufacturers and suppliers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices and healthcare solutions. Equipment and supplies used in hospitals and healthcare facilities are a major part of the industry.

Technavios analysts forecast the global surgical and nonwoven disposable market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical and nonwoven disposable market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Surgical and Nonwoven Disposable Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M Company

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Ahlstrom

Ansell

Bard (CR)

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Braun

Hartmann

Kimberly-Clark

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group)

Stryker

Market driver

Cost-effectiveness of nonwoven medical textiles

Market challenge

Increasing volume of disposable waste causing environmental damage

Market trend

Rise of single-use spinal products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

