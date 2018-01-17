“The Report Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Semiconductor Packaging Materials

Semiconductor packages are plastic, ceramic, and metal components that are not only protect fabricated integrated circuits (ICs) on the semiconductor die, but also act as an interconnect between the printed circuit board (PCB) and the die during shipping and handling. These packaging materials safeguard and protect the die from the external mechanical impacts and corrosion, besides acting as an electrically conductive interconnection with excellent signal propagation properties. Excessive heat in the integrated circuit is dissipation through attached heat spreaders. Semiconductor packaging components vary in dimensions and functionality and are mainly organic substrates, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, lead frames, thermal interface materials, die attach materials, and solder balls. The key customers of these packaging materials are the electronics industry, automotive sector, fabless semiconductor companies, packaging material suppliers, and packaging subcontractors.

Technavios analysts forecast the global semiconductor packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor packaging materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through the sales of semiconductor packaging materials which are organic substrates, lead frames, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, die attach materials, solder balls, thermal interface materials, and WLP dielectrics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amkor Technology

DuPont

Henkel

Honeywell

Kyocera

Toppan Printing

Other prominent vendors

Hitachi Chemical

ASM Pacific Technology

BASF

Beijing Kehua New Chemical Technology

Market driver

Increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing application of semiconductor ICs in IoT

Market challenge

Capital-intensive market

Market trend

Increase in adoption of flip-chip, Sip, lead-free packaging solutions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE

Segmentation by material type

Organic substrates Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Lead frames Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Bonding wires Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by type of materials

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

