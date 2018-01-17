“The Report Global Power Quality Meter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Power Quality Meter

Power quality is measured according to the quality with which it is delivered to the end customers; power quality is deemed as high when it has clean sinusoidal waveforms without any spikes, sags, and other electrical disturbances. It should also be free from transients, harmonics, and other such distortions. Over the years, with the advances in technologies and equipment, power quality has become a major issue for power providers and their customers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global power quality meter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power quality meter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Power Quality Meter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

GE

Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

Accuenergy

B&K Precision

Danaher

Dranetz Technologies

Emerson

FLIR Systems

Fluke Corporation

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

Honeywell International

Itron

Keysight Technologies

Megger

Sensus

Siemens

Valhalla Scientific

Vitrek

Wasion Group Holding

Yokogawa Test & Measurement

ZHEJIANG YONGTAILONG ELECTRONIC

Market driver

Increasing investments in renewable energy projects

Market challenge

Slowdown in Chinese economy

Market trend

Development of energy-efficient buildings

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Key market highlights

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market overview

Industrial sector

Commercial sector

Utility sector

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas market size & forecast

APAC market size & forecast

