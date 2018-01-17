Latest industry research report on: Global Office Furniture Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Office furniture consists of specific furniture designed for office applications such as individual workstations, meetings, lounges, and cafeterias. Wood, steel, plastic, glass, and other materials are used in manufacturing office furniture. The major factors that aid in the growth of the global furniture market are increasing population, high global penetration of organized retail, and rapidly growing real estate industry across the globe. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by a growing demand for premium, ready-to-assemble, eco-friendly, and designer furniture.
Technavios analysts forecast the global office furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378285
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global office furniture market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations value market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Office Furniture Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378285/global-office-furniture-market-research-reports/toc
Key vendors
Herman Miller
HNI
KOKUYO
Okamura
Steelcase
Other prominent vendors
9to5 Seating
AFC SYSTEMS
BERCO DESIGNS
Clarin
Creative Wood
Global Upholstery Solutions
Godrej & Boyce
KI
Kimball International
Kinnarps
Knoll
Meridian Office Group
Sedus
Teknion
Wipro Furniture Business
Market driver
Growing demand for modern, luxury furniture
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378285/global-office-furniture-market-research-reports
Market challenge
High transportation cost and freight loss
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Developing innovative and cost-effective products
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments