About Multi-tenant Data Center
Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.
Technavios analysts forecast the global multi-tenant data center market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global multi-tenant data center market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
CenturyLink
Digital Realty
Equinix
Global Switch
NTT Communications
Rackspace
Other prominent vendors
Ascenty
AT&T
CentriLogic
China Telecom
Cogeco Peer 1
CSC
CtrlS Datacenters
CyrusOne
Datapipe
DigiPlex
DuPont Fabros Technology
Expedient
Fujitsu
HCL
iAdvantage
IBM
Internap
Interoute Communications
Interxion
IO
NaviSite
PCCW Global
Peak 10
SERVERCENTRAL
Singtel
Sungard Availability Services
Switch
T.C.C. Technology
Telefonica
Telehouse (KDDI)
Telstra International
TierPoint
Verizon Enterprise
ViaWest
Zayo
Market driver
Reduction in capital and operational expenditure
Market challenge
Consolidation of data centers
Market trend
Growing popularity of green data centers
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Retail colocation
Wholesale colocation
PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenge
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Growing popularity of green data centers
Implementation of SDDCs
Use of free cooling techniques
